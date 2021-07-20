UrduPoint.com
Biden's Pick For Senior Diplomatic Post Pledges More US Support For Ukraine - Testimony

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 09:51 PM

Biden's Pick for Senior Diplomatic Post Pledges More US Support for Ukraine - Testimony

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) President Joe Biden's nominee for US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried, said during her confirmation hearing on Tuesday that she would work with Congress to further United States' support for Ukraine

"I am grateful for the broad and bipartisan support there is on this committee for US support for Ukraine, and I read with great interest the act which has many interesting and important ideas captured in it, and if confirmed I would very much look forward to working with you on how we can increase our support for Ukraine," Donfried told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee in response to a question about her opinion of the Ukraine Security Partnership Act.

