Bonnie Jenkins, nominee for the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security said during the hearing on Wednesday that she is aiming to limit Russian and Chinese nuclear expansion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Bonnie Jenkins, nominee for the position Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security said during the hearing on Wednesday that she is aiming to limit Russian and Chinese nuclear expansion.

"Reducing the risk of nuclear war through effective arms control, limiting Russian and Chinese nuclear expansion, strengthening our efforts in biosecurity, pursuing accountability for the use of chemical weapons, and promoting a diverse workforce will be among my top priorities, if confirmed," Jenkins said.