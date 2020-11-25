UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden's Pick For UN Ambassador Announces Multilateralism, Diplomacy Coming Back

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:00 AM

Biden's Pick for UN Ambassador Announces Multilateralism, Diplomacy Coming Back

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden's pick for the US Ambassador to the United Nations post, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced on Tuesday that multilateral diplomacy is coming back with the expected change of administrations in the United States.

"America is back, multilateralism is back, diplomacy is back," Thomas-Greenfield said after being nominated during a press event at Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Related Topics

United Nations Wilmington United States Post Event

Recent Stories

Big Heart Foundation to enhance health services fo ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Slovak foreign minister discus ..

1 hour ago

Pennsylvania certifies Biden election win

13 minutes ago

US Health Secretary Says Staffers in Touch with Bi ..

13 minutes ago

India's southeastern coast braces for powerful cyc ..

15 minutes ago

UK Gov't Journalist Blacklist Part of Policy of Cl ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.