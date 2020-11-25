WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Presumed President-elect Joe Biden's pick for the US Ambassador to the United Nations post, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, announced on Tuesday that multilateral diplomacy is coming back with the expected change of administrations in the United States.

"America is back, multilateralism is back, diplomacy is back," Thomas-Greenfield said after being nominated during a press event at Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.