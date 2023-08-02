Open Menu

Biden's Point Man For Microchips Aaron Chatterji Steps Down - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 09:12 PM

White House coordinator for implementing the CHIPS and Science Act Aaron "Ronnie" Chatterji is set to leave the Biden administration and return to academia, Politico reported on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) White House coordinator for implementing the CHIPS and Science Act Aaron "Ronnie" Chatterji is set to leave the Biden administration and return to academia, Politico reported on Wednesday.

Chatterji has served in his role of coordinator since September 2022 after President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act on August 25, 2022. The legislative measure has provided $50 billion in funding for the domestic development of semiconductors amid shortages and a growing technological competition with China, with a focus on supply chains.

Supply chain policy is something that's still relatively new in Washington and around the world, the report cited Chatterji as saying in a recent interview.

Prior to his current role, Chatterji served as chief economist at the Commerce Department and was a principal economic adviser to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Chatterji was responsible for developing policy related to US competitiveness, labor markets, supply chains, innovation, entrepreneurship and economic growth.

Chatterji is planning to return to his position as a professor of business at Duke University, according to the report.

