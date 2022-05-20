UrduPoint.com

Biden's Popularity Falls To Lowest Point So Far As Midterm Elections Approach - Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2022 | 10:14 PM

Biden's Popularity Falls to Lowest Point so Far as Midterm Elections Approach - Poll

President Joe Biden's public approval ratings have fallen to their lowest point of his presidency as the midterm general elections in November draw closer, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research (AP-NORC CPR) poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) President Joe Biden's public approval ratings have fallen to their lowest point of his presidency as the midterm general elections in November draw closer, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research (AP-NORC CPR) poll revealed on Friday.

The president's personal approval rating among US adults has dropped to 39%, AP-NORC CPR said in a release on the poll.

Only about 20% of adults now believe the United States is heading in the right direction and that its economy is in good shape, the results of the poll showed.

Both figures showed a sharp decline from 30% approval ratings only� a month before in April.

Biden's popularity was already very low among Republicans and weak with Independents but now it is falling significantly among his own Democrats too, the release said. Just 33% in Biden's own party said the United States was going in the right direction, a fall of 16% from 49% in April, it added.

Throughout Biden's first year in office in 2021 his approval rating never dropped below 82%. it has now declined to 73%, according to the poll results.

Related Topics

United States April November Democrats From

Recent Stories

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Hot, dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certa ..

Russian Presidential Aide Says Russia Should Certainly Stay in Paris Climate Agr ..

3 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates polio campaign in Khyber district

DC inaugurates polio campaign in Khyber district

3 minutes ago
 UN Says Guterres Met With Italian Foreign Minister ..

UN Says Guterres Met With Italian Foreign Minister to Discuss Ukraine Peace Plan

3 minutes ago
 Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Gene ..

Syrian Constitutional Committee to Convene in Geneva on May 30 for 8th Meeting - ..

42 minutes ago
 3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

3 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.