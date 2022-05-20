(@FahadShabbir)

President Joe Biden's public approval ratings have fallen to their lowest point of his presidency as the midterm general elections in November draw closer, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research (AP-NORC CPR) poll revealed on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2022) President Joe Biden's public approval ratings have fallen to their lowest point of his presidency as the midterm general elections in November draw closer, a new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Research (AP-NORC CPR) poll revealed on Friday.

The president's personal approval rating among US adults has dropped to 39%, AP-NORC CPR said in a release on the poll.

Only about 20% of adults now believe the United States is heading in the right direction and that its economy is in good shape, the results of the poll showed.

Both figures showed a sharp decline from 30% approval ratings only� a month before in April.

Biden's popularity was already very low among Republicans and weak with Independents but now it is falling significantly among his own Democrats too, the release said. Just 33% in Biden's own party said the United States was going in the right direction, a fall of 16% from 49% in April, it added.

Throughout Biden's first year in office in 2021 his approval rating never dropped below 82%. it has now declined to 73%, according to the poll results.