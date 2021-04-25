MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Moscow has positively received US President Joe Biden's proposal to hold a summit with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and it is currently being studied, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Earlier in April, Putin and Biden held a phone conversation to discuss bilateral ties during which the US president proposed the Russian leader to hold a personal meeting in a third country in the near future.

"At the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin, I have mentioned the proposal of US President Joe Biden to hold a summit. It was received positively and is now being studied," Lavrov said as aired by Russia's Rossiya 1 broadcaster on Sunday, when asked whether Moscow had launched a working-level dialogue with the United States on the meeting.

The Russian minister added that Moscow was still ready to take measures if Washington further escalated tensions in bilateral relations.