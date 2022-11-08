(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell to 39%, reinforcing views that the Democrats were in for a rough ride in Tuesday's midterm elections, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed.

Biden's job approval rating sat at 40% on Friday, according to a previous Gallup poll.

President Donald Trump's job approval was at 42% and President Barack Obama's at 45% during the same period in their respective presidencies.

On Tuesday, voters in the United States will go to the polls to cast ballots in the midterm elections. The Republicans are expected to secure a majority in the US House of Representatives and possibly in the Senate as well.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to various statewide and local positions.