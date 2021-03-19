UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden's remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin have not been discussed during the US leader's consultations with diplomats from the UN Security Council's member states, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.

On late Thursday, the White House said that Biden had held online consultations with the permanent representatives from the UN Security Council and called on the UN body to act on Myanmar, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

Later, Polyanskiy stressed that Russia was the only country represented by a deputy envoy to the United Nations at these talks.

"The situation around the recent remarks of Biden about Russian president Vladimir Putin has not been discussed during the consultations," Polyanskiy said.

In his interview with ABC news, Biden said Putin would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference in the 2020 US presidential election. The US leader was also asked if he considers the Russian president a "killer" and he agreed.