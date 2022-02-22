US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Russia and Ukraine earlier than previously scheduled on Tuesday afternoon, an administration official said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) US President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Russia and Ukraine earlier than previously scheduled on Tuesday afternoon, an administration official said.

"Remarks are now at 1 PM," the official said, as quoted by the White House press pool.

The White House schedule earlier said that Biden would deliver his speech at 2:00 p.m. EST.