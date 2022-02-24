WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden has moved the time of his remarks on the Russia-Ukraine situation to 1:30 p.m. EST (18:30 GMT), the White House said on Thursday in a pool report.

The White House earlier said that the president will deliver his speech at 12:30 p.

m. EST.

Biden during his remarks is expected to roll out more sanctions against Russia, cutting the country off from advanced technology and restricting large Russian financial entities, according to a CNN report.