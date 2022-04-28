UrduPoint.com

Biden's Request For $33Bln In Ukraine Aid Not An Escalation - Pentagon

President Joe Biden's request to Congress for an additional $33 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine is not an escalation to the conflict, a senior US defense official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) President Joe Biden's request to Congress for an additional $33 billion in security, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine is not an escalation to the conflict, a senior US defense official said on Thursday.

"Not all of that $33 billion is going to be dedicated to defense," the defense official told a press briefing.

"I mean, it's worth $16 billion will be dedicated to the Defense Department's ability to continue to help Ukraine and again, you'll hear more from the Secretary about that later, but it's a continuation, it's not an escalation."

The defense official added that there is no change to Biden's policy to refrain from deploying US forces to Ukraine and there is no change to the US stance with respect to a no fly zone.

