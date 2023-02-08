President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address failed to address the main concerns of the American people including the China "threat" and runaway government spending, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address failed to address the main concerns of the American people including the China "threat" and runaway government spending, Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Long on liberal rhetoric, short in specifics and did little to address the concerns of Americans about inflation, rising gas prices, the threat of China or our hemorrhaging domestic spending" Gosar's spokesperson told Sputnik.