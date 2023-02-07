UrduPoint.com

Biden's State Of Union Guests To Include Ukraine Envoy, Paul Pelosi, Tyre Nichols' Parents

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:14 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) US First Lady Jill Biden has invited 25 guests, including the Ukrainian ambassador in Washington, the family of Tyre Nichols, the husband of Nancy Pelosi and a man who subdued the Monterey Bay mass shooter, to join her and the second gentleman in the viewing box for the State of the Union address on Tuesday, according to a release.

"Each of these individuals were invited by the White House because they personify issues or themes to be addressed by the President in his speech, or they embody the Biden-Harris Administration's policies at work for the American people," the White House said in the press release.

Notable guests include Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova to acknowledge the US' continuing support for Ukraine; U2 lead singer Bono for his activism fighting HIV/AIDS and poverty; and Paul Pelosi, who was subjected to an intruder attack in October 2022.

Among the guests are also RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, the mother and stepfather of Tyre Nichols, an African American beaten to death by police during a traffic stop; and Brandon Tsay, the dance studio employee who disarmed the Monterey Bay mass shooter and prevented him from carrying out a second attack.

