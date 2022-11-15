UrduPoint.com

Biden's Student Debt Relief Program Blocked By Federal Appeals Court - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2022 | 03:00 AM

Biden's Student Debt Relief Program Blocked by Federal Appeals Court - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) A Federal appeals court issued a nationwide injunction temporarily barring the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program, according to reports by CNBC.

"The injunction will remain in effect until further order of this court or the Supreme Court of the United States," said the ruling, which was decided by a three-judge panel on the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.

The appeals decision was prompted by six GOP-led states arguing in a lawsuit that the loan relief program threatens their potential future tax revenues and that the plan circumvents congressional authority.

Though a federal judge initially rejected the lawsuit brought by the six states on the grounds that they lacked legal standing to pursue the case, one of the states - Missouri - was able to prove "likely injury" stemming from the losses a major loan servicer headquartered in the state would suffer under the debt relief plan.

"And since at least one party likely has standing, we need not address the standing of the other states," concluded the panel.

Biden's plan would cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt for borrowers who received a Pell Grant and up to $10,000 for students who did not receive Pell Grants.

Related Topics

Loan Supreme Court Student St. Louis United States From Court

Recent Stories

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

2 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

2 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

2 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

3 hours ago
 Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

Google pays $392 mn in landmark US privacy case

3 hours ago
 Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.