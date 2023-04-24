WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Only about one-third of Americans below the age of 30 now approve of President Joe Biden and his policies, a new Harvard University Youth Poll revealed on Monday.

"A national poll released today by the Institute of politics at Harvard Kennedy school indicates that among18-to-29-year-olds, President Biden's approval rating stands at 36%, a drop of three percentage points since last fall (39%) and five percentage points since last spring (41%.)," a release on the poll said.

Only about one-in-four young adults approve of Biden's handling of the US economy (28%) and inflation (22%), while only 38% approve of his handling of race relations, 37% of the conflict in Ukraine and 27% of gun violence, the release said.

"While close to two-thirds (64%) of registered voters who are Democrats approve of his (Biden's) job performance, approval drops to only six percent of Republicans and 30% of independent and unaffiliated registered voters," the release said.

Only 39% of young Americans approve of the performance of Democrats in Congress, while only 29% approve of the performance of Republicans in Congress, the release said.

The Spring 2023 Harvard Youth Poll surveyed 2,069 young Americans between 18- and 29-years old and was conducted between March 13 and 22.