Biden's Team To Put Together 'Options' To Sanction Belarus Over Ryanair Incident

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:02 AM

US President Joe Biden's team is putting together options for him to consider to sanction Belarus over the grounding of a Ryanair passenger jet in Minsk, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden's team is putting together options for him to consider to sanction Belarus over the grounding of a Ryanair passenger jet in Minsk, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"I don't have any updates. The president's team is going to put together some options for him. There'll be more to come," Jean-Pierre said.

More Stories From World

