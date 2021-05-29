US President Joe Biden's team is putting together options for him to consider to sanction Belarus over the grounding of a Ryanair passenger jet in Minsk, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US President Joe Biden's team is putting together options for him to consider to sanction Belarus over the grounding of a Ryanair passenger jet in Minsk, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday.

"I don't have any updates. The president's team is going to put together some options for him. There'll be more to come," Jean-Pierre said.