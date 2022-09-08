UrduPoint.com

Biden's Thoughts With UK Queen Amid Reports Of Her Deteriorating Health - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 10:47 PM

US President Joe Biden's and First Lady Jill Biden's thoughts are "solidly and squarely" with UK Queen Elizabeth II and her family amid reports of her health rapidly deteriorating, White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Thursday

"The President (Biden) has been briefed, of course, this morning and will be updated throughout the day concerning news out of the United Kingdom. His and the First Lady's thoughts are solidly and squarely with the queen today and her family," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, the Buckingham Palace reported that doctors were concerned about Elizabeth II's health and recommended that she remain under medical supervision. Later media reports indicated that all four Queen's children had arrived at the Scottish castle of Balmoral where the Queen is located.

Meanwhile, people and media are gathering near Buckingham Palace in London following multiple reports of the queen passing away that have later been refuted as false.

