Biden's Top Diplomat Vows US Will Lead But Restore Alliances

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 05:01 PM

Biden's top diplomat vows US will lead but restore alliances

Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be secretary of state, will vow Tuesday that the United States will "outcompete" a rising China while reviving frayed alliances, in a sea change from Donald Trump's go-it-alone "America First" approach

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :Antony Blinken, President-elect Joe Biden's choice to be secretary of state, will vow Tuesday that the United States will "outcompete" a rising China while reviving frayed alliances, in a sea change from Donald Trump's go-it-alone "America First" approach.

On the eve of Biden's inauguration, Blinken was set to say at his confirmation hearing that the United States will seek to remain the pre-eminent global power but renew cooperation on common challenges such as Covid-19 and climate change.

"America at its best still has a greater ability than any country on earth to mobilize others for the greater good," Blinken, a mild-mannered longtime aide to Biden, was to tell the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, according to his prepared remarks.

