Biden's Top Security Adviser, Spanish Official Discuss Cooperation On China - Spokesperson

Wed 03rd February 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Spanish diplomatic adviser Emma Aparici agreed the two countries would cooperate on China, Latin America and the Sahel region, National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke by phone today with Emma Aparici, Chief Diplomatic Advisor to the President of Spain," Horne said. "They agreed to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, Latin America, and the Sahel.

"

Sullivan underscored the Biden administration's commitment to strengthening the US-Spain relationship, the NSC sporkespercon continued. Sullivan and Aparici "also discussed the importance of partnership on common global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change," Horne said.

Sullivan also expressed appreciation for Spain's continued hosting of US military forces, she added.

More Stories From World

