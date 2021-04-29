UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden's Track Record Shouldn't Have Made Armenian Genocide Recognition A Surprise- Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Biden's Track Record Shouldn't Have Made Armenian Genocide Recognition a Surprise- Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) US President Joe Biden's recognition of the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire in the early 20th century should not have come as a surprise considering the former senator's public record on the issue, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday.

"There was not and should not have been any surprise. President Biden expressed views that he has held for many, many years and he's been very clear about that," Blinken told reporters during a virtual roundtable ahead of World Press Freedom Day.

The objective of the commemoration was to honor victims not to assign blame, Blinken added.

Blinken emphasized that Biden looks forward to his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and that the US continues to seek strong bilateral relationship with Turkey, including areas of expanded cooperation with its NATO ally.

Biden's statement made on Saturday in observance of Armenia's Remembrance Day has elicited outrage from officials in Ankara, with Erdogan calling Biden's decision regretful and a source telling Sputnik that Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs had summoned US Ambassador David Satterfield to voice its opposition to the statement.

In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, Armenians found themselves an increasingly persecuted minority within the ailing Ottoman Empire. In 1915, according to a number of historians, more than 1.5 million Armenians were killed. The events have been recognized as a genocide by the governments and parliaments of over 30 countries. Turkey, which traditionally rejects the genocide accusations, warned the Biden administration that such a move by the US would hurt bilateral relations.

Related Topics

NATO Century World Minority Turkey Armenia David Ankara Tayyip Erdogan From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Guinness World Records title for 498.33 m² UAE fl ..

1 minute ago

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

1 hour ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

2 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

2 hours ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

2 hours ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.