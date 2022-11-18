US President Joe Biden's regular trips to his home state of Delaware have cost taxpayers at least $11 million since his tenure began, Fox News reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) US President Joe Biden's regular trips to his home state of Delaware have cost taxpayers at least $11 million since his tenure began, Fox news reported on Friday.

According to the report, Biden has made 57 trips to Delaware, totaling 185 days. These trips require significant expenditures to finance the costs associated with the use of the Air Force One aircraft and the Marine One helicopter, on which Biden travels, as well as the costs of ensuring the security of the head of state.

The US president has reportedly taken 101 flights between Washington and Delaware in total: 71 by helicopter and 30 by plane.

Fox News believes that the $11 million spent on Biden's trips to Delaware is likely an underestimate because it does not account for many other expenses. These include, in particular, the cost of the helicopters that accompany the president, and housing for employees traveling with him.

Biden's habit of spending weekends in Delaware was denounced by Republicans. The White House, criticized in connection with the regular departures of the head of state, said that Biden remains president anywhere and can work from anywhere.