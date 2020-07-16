WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Twitter accounts of several famous people, including US presidential candidate Joe Biden, have been hacked, with an advertisement of a Bitcoin-based Ponzi scheme having been posted there.

"I am giving back to the community.

All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes," the post on Biden's Twitter page said on late Wednesday.

The same posts emerged on Twitter accounts of Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, microsoft founder Bill Gates, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and rapper Kanye West.