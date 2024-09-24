Open Menu

Biden's UN Goodbye Aims To 'Trump-proof' Legacy

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Biden's UN goodbye aims to 'Trump-proof' legacy

United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Behind the smiles as Joe Biden bids farewell to world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week will be one goal -- shoring up his legacy against a possible White House comeback by Donald Trump.

Countries around the world are nervously watching November's US presidential election amid fears that a Trump victory over Kamala Harris would bring back his hardline, isolationist foreign policy.

And as Biden makes his final appearance at the UNGA in New York after dropping out of the race in July and endorsing his vice president as the Democratic nominee, the 81-year-old is not taking any chances.

Viewing his presidency as a return from the brink during Republican Trump's four years in the Oval Office, Biden will be trying to make his achievements, as one aide put it, "irreversible."

From his keynote address to the UN and a major climate speech on Tuesday, to talks on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Biden will be trying to lay the ground for US alliances and leadership that could outlast Trump.

"When President Biden came to office nearly four years ago he pledged to restore American leadership on the world stage," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with him to New York.

Biden would now use his UN address to outline his "vision" for how that should continue and to "reaffirm how this approach has produced results for the American people and for the world," she added.

His UN swansong comes amid a wider attempt by Biden to burnish his legacy at home and abroad, after a one-term presidency cut short when a disastrous debate against Trump fueled concerns about his age.

In an emotional moment Sunday, on the eve of the assembly, former president Bill Clinton presented Biden with the "Clinton Global Citizen Award" at a surprise ceremony in New York.

Biden held a cabinet meeting last week to urge a "sprint to the finish" to promote his policies -- and to give any reflected glory to Harris in an agonizingly close election.

His director of communications Ben LaBolt said in a memo to White House staff that the administration should "put a stake in the ground for the future" -- and, in a clear swipe at Trump, spoke of how Biden had restored "decency and dignity to the White House."

With an eye on the history books, Biden is seeking to put his stamp on policy across the board.

On international alliances -- where Trump threatened to drop western allies if they did not spend more money on defense and held summits with Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un -- Biden hosted the leaders of Japan, India and Australia for a farewell summit in his hometown on Saturday.

On climate -- where Trump pulled the US out of the Paris accords -- Biden wanted to build an "irreversible momentum behind climate action," his National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said Monday.

Related Topics

Election Assembly India World Australia United Nations Ukraine Russia Threatened White House Gaza Trump Paris Vladimir Putin New York Japan North Korea Money July November Sunday From Cabinet Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

17 hours ago
 Indian actors support screening of “The Legend o ..

Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..

17 hours ago
 SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media ..

SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..

17 hours ago
 Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or fac ..

Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences

18 hours ago
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate

18 hours ago
 Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to ..

Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow

18 hours ago
 The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology

18 hours ago
 PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agen ..

PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice

19 hours ago
 Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI ..

Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..

19 hours ago
 Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Inf ..

Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled

19 hours ago

More Stories From World