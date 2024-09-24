Biden's UN Goodbye Aims To 'Trump-proof' Legacy
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2024 | 11:10 AM
United Nations, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) Behind the smiles as Joe Biden bids farewell to world leaders at the UN General Assembly this week will be one goal -- shoring up his legacy against a possible White House comeback by Donald Trump.
Countries around the world are nervously watching November's US presidential election amid fears that a Trump victory over Kamala Harris would bring back his hardline, isolationist foreign policy.
And as Biden makes his final appearance at the UNGA in New York after dropping out of the race in July and endorsing his vice president as the Democratic nominee, the 81-year-old is not taking any chances.
Viewing his presidency as a return from the brink during Republican Trump's four years in the Oval Office, Biden will be trying to make his achievements, as one aide put it, "irreversible."
From his keynote address to the UN and a major climate speech on Tuesday, to talks on the wars in Gaza and Ukraine, Biden will be trying to lay the ground for US alliances and leadership that could outlast Trump.
"When President Biden came to office nearly four years ago he pledged to restore American leadership on the world stage," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters traveling with him to New York.
Biden would now use his UN address to outline his "vision" for how that should continue and to "reaffirm how this approach has produced results for the American people and for the world," she added.
His UN swansong comes amid a wider attempt by Biden to burnish his legacy at home and abroad, after a one-term presidency cut short when a disastrous debate against Trump fueled concerns about his age.
In an emotional moment Sunday, on the eve of the assembly, former president Bill Clinton presented Biden with the "Clinton Global Citizen Award" at a surprise ceremony in New York.
Biden held a cabinet meeting last week to urge a "sprint to the finish" to promote his policies -- and to give any reflected glory to Harris in an agonizingly close election.
His director of communications Ben LaBolt said in a memo to White House staff that the administration should "put a stake in the ground for the future" -- and, in a clear swipe at Trump, spoke of how Biden had restored "decency and dignity to the White House."
With an eye on the history books, Biden is seeking to put his stamp on policy across the board.
On international alliances -- where Trump threatened to drop western allies if they did not spend more money on defense and held summits with Russia's Vladimir Putin and North Korea's Kim Jong-un -- Biden hosted the leaders of Japan, India and Australia for a farewell summit in his hometown on Saturday.
On climate -- where Trump pulled the US out of the Paris accords -- Biden wanted to build an "irreversible momentum behind climate action," his National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi said Monday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
SC Justice Alexandre de Moraes gives social media platform time to file addition ..
Govt orders IPPs to cancel power agreements or face consequences
Nurpur Lions fined for slow over-rate
Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup playoff stage to begin tomorrow
The Revolution of Smartphone Design Technology
PSI Pakistan appoints Bond Advertising as its agency partner of choice
Appointment of Lt Gen Mohammad Asim Malik as DGISI is very welcome for the patri ..
Capture Life's Moments with Unmatched Clarity: Infinix ZERO 40 Unveiled
More Stories From World
-
Biden's UN goodbye aims to 'Trump-proof' legacy37 minutes ago
-
Major Hurricane John hits Mexico's Pacific coast47 minutes ago
-
Argentina seeks Maduro's arrest for crimes against humanity1 hour ago
-
Union says new Boeing pay offer 'missed the mark'1 hour ago
-
Singapore ex-minister set for high-profile corruption trial2 hours ago
-
Japan protests airspace 'violation' by Russian patrol plane2 hours ago
-
New York Liberty riding WNBA boom into playoffs3 hours ago
-
California sues oil giant Exxon over plastic recycling 'myth'3 hours ago
-
John becomes major Category 3 hurricane near Mexico3 hours ago
-
Small tsunamis hit Japan's Izu Islands after quake3 hours ago
-
Japan issues tsunami alert after 5.6-magnitude earthquake3 hours ago
-
UN's Pact for Future must implement commitments to developing countries: Khawaja Asif3 hours ago