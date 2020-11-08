NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) The victory of the Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, in the US 2020 presidential election has sparked mass celebrations on the streets of the largest cities across the United States.

Minutes after the long-awaited announcement of the outcome of the race between incumbent President Donald Trump and his democratic challenger, residents of New York's Midtown Manhattan could be seen leaning out of their windows cheering and banging on pots and pans against cars passing down the streets and loudly honking their horns.

Over the next several minutes, crowds of younger New Yorkers started gathering for a celebration party around McCaren Park located in Brooklyn's lively neighborhood of Williamsburg. People, many of whom brought music speakers and bottles of champagne, could be seen dancing, singing and hugging each other, while others were holding banners that read "Biden President 2020.

"

Older New Yorkers could be seen standing on the front poaches of their brownstones, clapping and cheering in demonstration of the support of Biden which overwhelmed the streets of the city, a hometown to Trump.

Similar celebrations with dancing, champagne popping and fireworks also took place in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, Portland and other large cities throughout the US, where residents predominately voted for the Democratic presidential candidate in the election which concluded on November 3.

Biden secured the victory in the election by expanding his narrow leads over Trump in the battleground states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.