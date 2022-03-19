WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US President Joe Biden's video call with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on bilateral issues and the Russian military operation in Ukraine was direct and detailed, a senior administration official said on Friday.

"I would say the conversation was direct, it was substantive, and it was detailed," the senior official said. "We're going to continue to talk directly with China, as well as to our allies and partners about the broader situation (in Ukraine)."