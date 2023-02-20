UrduPoint.com

Biden's Visit To Kiev Unprecedented Due To Lack Of US Military Footprint - White House

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 07:41 PM

Biden's Visit to Kiev Unprecedented Due to Lack of US Military Footprint - White House

The one-day visit of US President Joe Biden to Ukraine was unprecedented due to the lack of a military and a very light embassy footprint in the country, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Monday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) The one-day visit of US President Joe Biden to Ukraine was unprecedented due to the lack of a military and a very light embassy footprint in the country, White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Biden arrived in Kiev for an unannounced visit for the first time since the start of Russia's special operation and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Jake (Sullivan, US National Security Adviser) and Kate (Bedingfield, White House Communications Director) really said it all but I'll just make a few quick additional points.

They each talked about some of the unusual or maybe unprecedented aspects of this visit but I'll mention a couple of others, which are: in addition to, obviously, lack of military footprint in Ukraine, the United States also has a very light embassy footprint compared to the massive operations in Afghanistan and Iraq during wartime visit by presidents to those places," Finer said.

