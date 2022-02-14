KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited US President Joe Biden to visit Kiev in the coming days and said that this visit could help de-escalate tensions.

The presidential office said that Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his support and invited him to visit Ukraine during the phone conversation on Sunday.

"I am convinced that your arrival in Kyiv in the coming days, which are crucial for stabilizing the situation, will be a powerful signal and contribute to de-escalation," Zelenskyy said as quoted by the presidential office.

Zelenskyy also told Biden that it is important for Kiev to receive security guarantees from Washington, the statement said.