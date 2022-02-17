Statements about Russia's plans to attack Ukraine, including US President Joe Biden's, escalate the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Statements about Russia's plans to attack Ukraine, including US President Joe Biden's, escalate the situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, such statements continue to escalate tension," he said.

Biden said earlier that there was every reason to expect a Russian attack on Ukraine in the "next few days." He assessed the risk of war as very high, but signaled that there was room for a diplomatic settlement of the crisis.

The Western media previously even named specific dates for "invasion" February 16 and February 20.