Bides Says Agreed With Putin More Direct Communications Needed For Effective Relationship
Sumaira FH 59 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) President Joe Biden said he agreed with Russian President Vladimir Putin that more personal communications between them is essential for building an effective relationship.
"When I spoke to President Putin, I expressed my believe that communication between two of us personally and directly was to be essential in moving forward to a more effective relationship and he [Putin] agreed on that point," Biden said on Thursday.