Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Officially Canceled - State Agency

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said on Thursday that it canceled the bids for the sale of the Alexandroupolis port in Greece, which is used as a hub for weapons supply to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said on Thursday that it canceled the bids for the sale of the Alexandroupolis port in Greece, which is used as a hub for weapons supply to Ukraine.

On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the cancellation of the bidding. The government decided that Alexandroupolis is currently of great strategic, geopolitical, and energy importance for the country and it should remain the property of the Greek state, he said.

"The board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund ... during today's meeting decided ... the cancellation of the tender procedure for the sale of a majority percentage of the share capital of the Alexandroupolis Port Authority S.

A," the agency said in a statement.

The bid for the sale of a 67% stake in the port was announced in early March 2022. In September, two proposals were reportedly received.

In October 2021, the United States inked a new defense agreement with Greece, receiving several new military bases at its disposal, including the port of Alexandroupolis and a military camp next to it. Now the port is used to transfer large amounts of Western military equipment. Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos confirmed that the US military base in Alexandroupolis could be also used to transfer troops to eastern Europe and Ukraine.