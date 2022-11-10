UrduPoint.com

Bids For Sale Of Alexandroupolis Port In Greece Officially Canceled - State Agency

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Bids for Sale of Alexandroupolis Port in Greece Officially Canceled - State Agency

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said on Thursday that it canceled the bids for the sale of the Alexandroupolis port in Greece, which is used as a hub for weapons supply to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) said on Thursday that it canceled the bids for the sale of the Alexandroupolis port in Greece, which is used as a hub for weapons supply to Ukraine.

On Monday, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the cancellation of the bidding. The government decided that Alexandroupolis is currently of great strategic, geopolitical, and energy importance for the country and it should remain the property of the Greek state, he said.

"The board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund ... during today's meeting decided ... the cancellation of the tender procedure for the sale of a majority percentage of the share capital of the Alexandroupolis Port Authority S.

A," the agency said in a statement.

The bid for the sale of a 67% stake in the port was announced in early March 2022. In September, two proposals were reportedly received.

In October 2021, the United States inked a new defense agreement with Greece, receiving several new military bases at its disposal, including the port of Alexandroupolis and a military camp next to it. Now the port is used to transfer large amounts of Western military equipment. Greek Defense Minister Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos confirmed that the US military base in Alexandroupolis could be also used to transfer troops to eastern Europe and Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Sale United States Greece Hub March September October Government Agreement Share

Recent Stories

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

"Pakistan Zindabad Cricket Tournament" on Nov 12

3 minutes ago
 Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

Fire brigade emergency mock exercise held

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security ..

Pakistan, Saudi FMs discuss political and security affairs

5 minutes ago
 Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After T ..

Spanish Truckers Set to Strike From Monday After Talks Fail - Reports

5 minutes ago
 About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to ..

About 100,000 UK Civil Servants Vote to Strike to Demand Higher Wages - Trade Un ..

5 minutes ago
 Two Israeli Far-Right Parties Back Netanyahu for P ..

Two Israeli Far-Right Parties Back Netanyahu for Prime Minister - Presidential O ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.