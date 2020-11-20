Biegun, Bosnia Presidency Members Discuss Western Balkans Stability - US State Dept.

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has discussed with members of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina stability in the Western Balkans, a readout of the conversation said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has discussed with members of the presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina stability in the Western Balkans, a readout of the conversation said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary Biegun and the members of the presidency also discussed cooperation to ensure peace and stability in the Western Balkans, which has been supported by more than $2 billion in US assistance provided to Bosnia and Herzegovina since the Dayton Peace Accords," the readout said.

Biegun also called on the presidency members to fully realize the pledge of peace by enacting governance reforms needed for Euro-Atlantic integration, the readout said.

"He underscored that the United States deeply values its longstanding partnership with Bosnia and Herzegovina; supports its sovereignty and territorial integrity; and continues to stand as a steadfast partner committed to our shared goal of a democratic, inclusive, and prosperous Bosnia and Herzegovina on the path to full Euro-Atlantic integration," the readout added.

In 1995, the United States brokered the Dayton Peace Accords that put an end to the three-year civil war in Bosnia and Hezegovina. Under the terms of the agreement, Bosnia is comprised of two autonomous entities - Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina - governed by a collective presidency.