Biegun Discusses Belarus, Reform Agenda With Zelenskyy, Ukrainian Officials - State Dept

Fri 28th August 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun has discussed Belarus and Ukraine's reform agenda during his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other government officials, the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"During his August 26-27 visit to Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Shmyhal, Deputy Prime Minister Reznikov, and Foreign Minister Kuleba to discuss a broad range of multilateral and regional issues, including Ukraine's reform agenda, the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and the situation in Belarus," the release said.

Biegun also reaffirmed Washington's support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the State Department said.

The deputy secretary also met with journalists, civil society leaders, and non-governmental organizations during his visit, according to the release.

A statement on the presidential website said earlier in the day that Zelenskyy discussed the situation in Donbas with Biegun.

Zelenskyy met with Biegun in the city of Kryvyi Rih as part of a working trip. They jointly visited the Heroes Square and honored the memory of Ukrainians killed in Donbas. The issue of cooperation between the states was raised at the meeting, and financial and military support for Ukraine was discussed.

