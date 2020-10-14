UrduPoint.com
Biegun, Indian Officials Discuss Regional Security, Economic Cooperation - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun during a visit to New Delhi this week met with senior officials to discuss regional security, the COVID-19 pandemic, economic cooperation and other issues of mutual concern, the State Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"In his meetings with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla, and Defense Secretary Ajay Kumar, the Deputy Secretary discussed US efforts to work with India and like-minded partners on a range of issues including regional security, economic cooperation, and coordinated efforts to address the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic," the release said.

Biegun also participated in the India-U.S forum during his visit to India's capital from October 12-14, the State Department said.

During the talks, Biegun and India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla emphasized the importance of the US-India partnership and underscored the need for "advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific," the release said.

Biegun also emphasized the work of the so-called Quad group of nations - the US, India, Japan and Australia - to promote peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, the release said.

"Biegun also underscored enhanced cooperation among the Quad to create resilient supply chains, promote transparency, and increase maritime security, topics most recently discussed in the October 6 meeting of Foreign Ministers attended by Secretary of State Pompeo." it added.

During his New Delhi visit, Biegun also met with Bhutanese Ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel to reaffirm Washington's close ties with the people of Bhutan.

