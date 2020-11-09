UrduPoint.com
Biegun Says US Wishes To Find Way Forward, Explore Cooperation With Russia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:54 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday Washington would like to find a way forward with Russia and explore areas of cooperation between the two nations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Monday Washington would like to find a way forward with Russia and explore areas of cooperation between the two nations.

"I do think there is some desire, here in the United States, to find and open a way forward to explore areas of cooperation between the United States and Russia, to get past the very low point that we find ourselves at in the post-Cold War relationship," Biegun said at the ninth annual Transatlantic Forum on Russia.

