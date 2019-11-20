Biegun Says Would Support Designating Russia, China Over North Korea Sanctions Violations

(@imziishan)

US Deputy Secretary of State nominee Stephen Biegun said during his nomination hearing on Wednesday he would support designations against Russia and China over violations of sanctions against North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State nominee Stephen Biegun said during his nomination hearing on Wednesday he would support designations against Russia and China over violations of sanctions against North Korea

When asked whether the United States should continue its efforts to sanction third parties in Russia, China and beyond over violations of North Korea sanctions, Biegun stated, "We do."

Biegun also said he would support those sanctions.