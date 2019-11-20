UrduPoint.com
Biegun Says Would Support Designating Russia, China Over North Korea Sanctions Violations

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 09:52 PM

US Deputy Secretary of State nominee Stephen Biegun said during his nomination hearing on Wednesday he would support designations against Russia and China over violations of sanctions against North Korea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) US Deputy Secretary of State nominee Stephen Biegun said during his nomination hearing on Wednesday he would support designations against Russia and China over violations of sanctions against North Korea.

When asked whether the United States should continue its efforts to sanction third parties in Russia, China and beyond over violations of North Korea sanctions, Biegun stated, "We do."

Biegun also said he would support those sanctions.

