(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Tuesday during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow that the United States saw opportunities for a dialogue between Belarus' government and the opposition-led Coordination Council, Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said on Tuesday during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow that the United States saw opportunities for a dialogue between Belarus' government and the opposition-led Coordination Council, Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks.

"We heard the confirmation of that the United States was not interested in creating an artificial crisis around the situation in Belarus. The US emphasized its interest in ensuring that all external actors contribute to the establishment of a dialogue between the government and the opposition in the country. We responded by saying that we support this approach," Lavrov said, as quoted by the Russian Foreign Ministry.