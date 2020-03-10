Big 5 Nuclear Nations Reaffirm Commitment to Non-Proliferation Treaty - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The world's five main nuclear powers - the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom - marked the 50th anniversary of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty with a joint statement on Tuesday endorsing the accord as a step toward the eventual elimination of all atomic weapons.

"On March 5, 1970, the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) entered into force. Today, 50 years later, we celebrate the immeasurable contributions this landmark treaty has made to the security and prosperity of the nations and peoples of the world.

We reaffirm our commitment to the NPT in all its aspects," the statement said.

The statement also said the five nations "remain committed under the NPT" to the pursuit of good faith negotiations with the "ultimate goal of a world without nuclear weapons."

The statement was signed by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi; French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian; and UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab.