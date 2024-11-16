Open Menu

Big Bang: Trump And Musk Could Redefine US Space Strategy

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Big Bang: Trump and Musk could redefine US space strategy

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) Should NASA return to the Moon, or go straight to Mars? Maintain its focus on climate science, or pivot away?

President-elect Donald Trump's second term, alongside SpaceX CEO and new consigliere Elon Musk, could mark a Big Bang for the US space program.

The brash billionaire duo share a knack for disruption and a hunger for making history -- qualities tailor-made for space exploration.

In short, "it's going to be a wild ride," said George Nield, president of Commercial Space Technologies, a consultancy group for the private space industry. "People are tightening their seat belts and hoping for the best."

Trump's fascination with space is nothing new.

In his first term, he famously created the Space Force and revived the National Space Council, chaired by the vice president.

Most notably, he launched the Artemis program, aiming to land Americans on the Moon later this decade as a stepping stone to Mars.

Yet even then, he was skeptical about the Moon's necessity.

"We want to reach Mars before the end of my term," he declared during the 2024 campaign -- an ambitious goal Musk has long championed.

"There's a good chance we'll see at least a re-look at the Artemis program -- whether that means speeding it up or even skipping the Moon to focus on Mars," said Nield, a former senior FAA official.

Such a shift would be seismic for a program projected to cost over $90 billion.

The Artemis 2 crew is set to fly by the Moon in September 2025, for the first time since Apollo.

China's plans could also temper any pivot.

Beijing has its sights on the lunar south pole -- the same target as Artemis -- and Trump is unlikely to let China plant its flag there unchallenged.

