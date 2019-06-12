Big brands breaking pledge to not destroy forests: report

(@FahadShabbir)

A rainforest area the size of Spain will be destroyed by firms growing consumer staples like palm oil in the decade to 2020, industry's self-imposed deadline to end deforestation, Greenpeace said Tuesday

Some of the world's largest consumer brands -- including Nestle and Unilever -- had pledged in 2010 to reach net zero deforestation within a decade through "responsible sourcing" of cattle, palm oil, soya and other commodities.

But since that pledge was signed, the pace of deforestation linked to commodities has increased "dramatically" and helped destroy at least 50 million hectares of forest, according to a new analysis carried out by Greenpeace.

"These companies are destroying our children's future by driving us towards climate and ecological collapse," said Anna Jones, global project lead for forests at Greenpeace UK.

"They've wasted a decade on half-measures and in that time, vast areas of the natural world have been destroyed." Since 2010, the area of Brazilian rainforest planted with soya -- which is used to feed animals sold for meat -- has increased by 45 percent.

In Indonesia, palm oil production is up three quarters since the start of the decade and the footprint of cocoa production in the Ivory Coast has surged 80 percent, said the charity.

Bob Watson, chair of the UN's IPBES biodiversity panel that warned in April that one million species are threatened with extinction, said in a foreword to Tuesday's report that the world's agricultural system is "broken".

"If we keep producing food using current unsustainable agricultural practices, we will undermine future food production," he said.