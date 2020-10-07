Big crowd gathers for Greek neo-Nazi trial verdict

More than 8,000 people gathered Wednesday outside a Greek courthouse for the verdicts in the trial of leaders of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, police told AFP

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :More than 8,000 people gathered Wednesday outside a Greek courthouse for the verdicts in the trial of leaders of the neo-Nazi party Golden Dawn, police told AFP.

Many carried placards calling for the defendants to be imprisoned as they waited for the climax of one of the most important trials in the country's modern political history.

The crowd started gathering two hours before the verdicts were due to be handed down from 0800 GMT, in response a call from the anti-fascist movement, trade unions and parties on the left.

"The people want the Nazis in jail", read the placards.

Hundreds of police were also deployed at the courthouse, a few kilometres fromthe historic centre of the capital.