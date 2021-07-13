UrduPoint.com
Big Cruise Ships Banned From Venice Centre From August: Govt

Large cruise ships will be banned from sailing into the centre of Venice from August 1 amid fears they are causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city, Italy's government said Tuesday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Large cruise ships will be banned from sailing into the centre of Venice from August 1 amid fears they are causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city, Italy's government said Tuesday.

Infrastructure minister Enrico Giovannini said it was a "necessary step to protect the environmental, landscape, artistic and cultural integrity of Venice", after a cabinet meeting approved the law.

