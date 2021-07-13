Big cruise ships banned from Venice centre from August: govt

Large cruise ships will be banned from sailing into the centre of Venice from August 1 amid fears they are causing irreparable damage to the lagoon city, Italy's government said Tuesday

Infrastructure minister Enrico Giovannini said it was a "necessary step to protect the environmental, landscape, artistic and cultural integrity of Venice", after a cabinet meeting approved the law.