Big Data Expo Concludes In China's Guizhou

An international expo on big data concluded Friday in southwest China's Guizhou Province, with contracts worth more than 50 billion yuan (7.6 billion U.S. dollars) signed

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :An international expo on big data concluded Friday in southwest China's Guizhou Province, with contracts worth more than 50 billion Yuan (7.6 billion U.S. Dollars) signed.

The three-day China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in the provincial capital Guiyang was attended offline by 225 enterprises from home and abroad. A total of 324 companies participated online.

According to the executive committee, 144 projects were signed during the expo.

In addition, 98 events including forums and high-level dialogues on topics ranging from data security and digital services to digitalization of industries were held.

Over 800 latest high-tech products, technologies and solutions were displayed.

With the annual theme, "embrace digital intelligence, deliver new development," this year's expo attracted nearly 100,000 visitors.

