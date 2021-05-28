(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :An international expo on big data concluded Friday in southwest China's Guizhou Province, with contracts worth more than 50 billion Yuan (7.6 billion U.S. Dollars) signed.

The three-day China International Big Data Industry Expo 2021 in the provincial capital Guiyang was attended offline by 225 enterprises from home and abroad. A total of 324 companies participated online.

According to the executive committee, 144 projects were signed during the expo.

In addition, 98 events including forums and high-level dialogues on topics ranging from data security and digital services to digitalization of industries were held.

Over 800 latest high-tech products, technologies and solutions were displayed.

With the annual theme, "embrace digital intelligence, deliver new development," this year's expo attracted nearly 100,000 visitors.