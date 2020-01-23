UrduPoint.com
Big Delegation Of US Businessmen To Come To SPIEF 2020 In Russia - RDIF CEO

Big Delegation of US Businessmen to Come to SPIEF 2020 in Russia - RDIF CEO

A big delegation of US and Canadian businessmen will come to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2020, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Thursday after a meeting with investors from the United States and Canada in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum

DAVOS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2020) A big delegation of US and Canadian businessmen will come to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2020, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev told Sputnik on Thursday after a meeting with investors from the United States and Canada in Davos on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum.

"We also held a series of meetings with American and Canadian investors. They are also interested in entering the market, and we are expecting the arrival of a fairly big delegation of American and Canadian businessmen for SPIEF. We have received a confirmation that a rather big delegation of American and Canadian investors will come to RDIF events," Dmitriev said.

