- Home
- World
- Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her
Big Demo In US City Of Dallas Demands Aafia's Release; Sen. Talha Urges Biden To Pardon Her
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2024 | 01:41 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) A big demonstration held in the US city of Dallas on Sunday demanded the immediate release of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, who is serving an 86-year sentence in a Texas prison, according tom the Media Line, an American news agency devoted to the coverage of the middle East.
The protestors urged US president Joe Biden to pardon D. Siddiqui on humanitarian and release her as she is an innocent victim of the so-called US war on terror.
Meanwhile, Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, a member of the delegation, who spoke to The Media Line from Dallas, described the meeting with Dr. Aafia Siddiqui as “encouraging.”
Other members of the delegation include Senator Bushra Anjum and psychiatrist Dr. Iqbal Afridi. The delegation was sent to the United States on the instructions of Prime MInister Nawaz Sharif to seek Dr Siddiqui’s release on compassionate grounds.
Senator Talha Mahmood expressed hope that Biden, who will relinquish office on January 20, might grant her a pardon.
“There comes a time when an outgoing president pardons many individuals,” he said, adding, “Currently, President Biden has over 60 pardon requests, including Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s. We hope her request will be prioritized, and the President will kindly consider it.”
Senator Talha Mahmood added that the delegation held multiple meetings with US senators, high-ranking State Department officials, and local community leaders.
“We also collaborated with the organization ICNA (Islamic Circle of North America), which provided significant support in this matter,” he noted.
In Dallas, ICNA is part of a national grassroots organization dedicated to serving the Muslim community in North America.
Established in 1968, ICNA focuses on self-development, education, outreach, and social services, with its Dallas chapter offering a wide range of programs and services.
Dr. Siddiqui, according to Senator Talha Mahmood, expressed her deepest concern about her continued imprisonment and longing for her family.
“She has already served 16 years, well beyond the 10-year sentence typically given for attempted murder in the US. She is missing her children, parents, and relatives, and her Primary wish is to be freed from prison,” he said.
Senator Talha Mahmood emphasized the significant global impact of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release, especially on the Muslim community, asserting that her release would serve as a powerful symbol of America’s dedication to both justice and compassion.
He expressed optimism, saying, “God willing, Dr. Aafia will be released soon and will return to Pakistan to live a life of dignity and respect with her children.”
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From World
-
Big demo in US city of Dallas demands Aafia's release; Sen. Talha urges Biden to pardon her3 minutes ago
-
Oil prices fall amid uncertainty over Fed’s 2025 roadmap3 minutes ago
-
Top South Korean court begins Yoon impeachment trial3 minutes ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone4 minutes ago
-
Germany's Scholz to trigger elections with confidence vote1 hour ago
-
UN conference in Riyadh ends after approving global action plan on land degradation, drought2 hours ago
-
Race against time for Mayotte rescuers after cyclone2 hours ago
-
Doncic triple-double leads Mavs over Warriors in record duel3 hours ago
-
North Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'3 hours ago
-
N. Korea state media slams South's Yoon as 'ringleader of rebellion'3 hours ago
-
Five years on from the pandemic, long Covid keeps lives on hold3 hours ago
-
Libya farmer breaks new ground with outlier date variety3 hours ago