UrduPoint.com

'Big John', Biggest Triceratops Ever, Sells For 6.6 Mn Euros

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:54 PM

'Big John', biggest triceratops ever, sells for 6.6 mn euros

"Big John", 66 million years old and the largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed at eight metres long, was sold at auction to a US collector on Thursday for 6.6 million euros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :"Big John", 66 million years old and the largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed at eight metres long, was sold at auction to a US collector on Thursday for 6.6 million euros.

The final price reached at the Drouot auction house -- 5.5 million Euros before fees -- was well above the expected 1.5 million euros.

Related Topics

Price Million

Recent Stories

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty ..

Encroachments obstacle in revival of City's beauty

1 minute ago
 Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman So ..

Postmortem report seemingly not clear of Usman Soomro death

1 minute ago
 EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Co ..

EMA Says Sputnik V Still Under Review, Gives No Comments on Assessment Timeline

1 minute ago
 UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Arm ..

UN Special Envoy Warns of Impending Full-Blown Armed Conflict in Myanmar

1 minute ago
 3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical Univers ..

3 day sports gala opens at Nishtar Medical University

21 minutes ago
 FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Pl ..

FATF review Pakistan's progress on 'FATF Action Plans'

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.