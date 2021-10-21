'Big John', biggest triceratops ever, sells for 6.6 mn euros

"Big John", 66 million years old and the largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed at eight metres long, was sold at auction to a US collector on Thursday for 6.6 million euros

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :"Big John", 66 million years old and the largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed at eight metres long, was sold at auction to a US collector on Thursday for 6.6 million euros.

The final price reached at the Drouot auction house -- 5.5 million Euros before fees -- was well above the expected 1.5 million euros.