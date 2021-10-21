'Big John', Biggest Triceratops Ever, Sells For 6.6 Mn Euros
Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:54 PM
"Big John", 66 million years old and the largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed at eight metres long, was sold at auction to a US collector on Thursday for 6.6 million euros
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :"Big John", 66 million years old and the largest triceratops skeleton ever unearthed at eight metres long, was sold at auction to a US collector on Thursday for 6.6 million euros.
The final price reached at the Drouot auction house -- 5.5 million Euros before fees -- was well above the expected 1.5 million euros.