Big Pharma Lobbying for Sanctions Against RDIF to Hinder Sputnik V Promotion - RDIF CEO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) So-called Big Pharma companies are lobbying for sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to hinder the promotion of the Sputnik vaccine in the world, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We certainly see that the Big Pharma is actively lobbying, among other things, for the imposition of sanctions against RDIF in order to once again prevent Sputnik from saving lives," Dmitriev said during a session of the Gaidar Forum.

He noted that the expert community should and could discuss such sensitive topics, since unfair competition in such matters had humanitarian consequences for a large number of countries and people.