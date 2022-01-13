UrduPoint.com

Big Pharma Lobbying For Sanctions Against RDIF To Hinder Sputnik V Promotion - RDIF CEO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Big Pharma Lobbying for Sanctions Against RDIF to Hinder Sputnik V Promotion - RDIF CEO

So-called Big Pharma companies are lobbying for sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to hinder the promotion of the Sputnik vaccine in the world, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) So-called Big Pharma companies are lobbying for sanctions against the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to hinder the promotion of the Sputnik vaccine in the world, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said.

"We certainly see that the Big Pharma is actively lobbying, among other things, for the imposition of sanctions against RDIF in order to once again prevent Sputnik from saving lives," Dmitriev said during a session of the Gaidar Forum.

He noted that the expert community should and could discuss such sensitive topics, since unfair competition in such matters had humanitarian consequences for a large number of countries and people.

Related Topics

World Russia From

Recent Stories

Harris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip Aft ..

Harris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea of Biden-Cheney Ticket ..

2 minutes ago
 GlaxoSmithKline Requests Expanding Authorization f ..

GlaxoSmithKline Requests Expanding Authorization for COVID-19 Antibody Treatment ..

2 minutes ago
 N. Korea Ignores US Efforts to Resume Talks, Answe ..

N. Korea Ignores US Efforts to Resume Talks, Answers With More Missile Tests - B ..

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Airlines to restart Kazakhstan-Turkiye fli ..

Turkish Airlines to restart Kazakhstan-Turkiye flights

2 minutes ago
 South African indigenous 'king' released on warnin ..

South African indigenous 'king' released on warning

5 minutes ago
 Finland cuts quarantine times as Covid pressure mo ..

Finland cuts quarantine times as Covid pressure mounts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.