Big Three US Automakers Get Approval To Open Factories May 11 - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 01:40 AM

Big Three US Automakers Get Approval to Open Factories May 11 - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) General Motors (GM), Ford and Chrysler have received authorization to resume production at factories in the US state of Michigan on May 11 under an executive order issued by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday.

"Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed Executive Order 2020-77 to extend Michigan's Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28. The governor's order will allow manufacturing workers, including those at Michigan's Big 3 auto companies, to resume work on Monday, May 11 as part of her MI Safe Start Plan," a press release from the governor's office said. "We're not out of the woods yet, but this is an important step forward."

Whitmer's order also extends the state's stay-at-home order until May 28, prohibiting people from leaving their homes except to engage in safe outdoor activities or go to government-approved jobs, the release added.

Whitmer had been heavily criticized and her orders subject to public protests as too draconian. Unlike restrictions in other states, Michigan designates what customers are allowed to purchase from so-called "essential" businesses that are allowed remain open. For example, Whitmer has prohibited sales of vegetable and flower seeds, bags of soil and other gardening supplies, according to media reports.

Also, several automakers with factories in Michigan have previously announced plans to reopen North American plants beginning May 4, prior to the effective date of Whitmer's latest order.

