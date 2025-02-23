Big turnout expected for Beirut funeral of slain Hezbollah leader

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A huge turnout was expected for the funeral Sunday of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the Lebanese fighters group looks to put on a show of strength after a bruising war with Israel.

Tens of thousands of mourners from Lebanon and beyond were expected to watch the ceremony, delayed for security reasons after Nasrallah's death in a massive Israeli strike on Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion in September.

The killing of the charismatic leader, who had guided Hezbollah for more than three decades, dealt a heavy blow to the group's morale and its reputation as a fighting force.

In the run-up to the funeral, giant portraits of Nasrallah and of his heir apparent Hashem Safieddine -- killed in another Israeli air strike a week later -- have been plastered on walls and bridges across south Beirut.

One was also hung above a stage erected on the pitch of the Camille Chamoun sports City Stadium on the outskirts of the capital where the funeral for both leaders is to be held.

The stadium has a capacity of around 50,000 but Hezbollah organisers have installed thousands of extra seats on the pitch and many more outside, where mourners will be able to follow the ceremony on a giant screen.

Since Saturday, roads into Beirut have been clogged with carloads of Hezbollah supporters travelling in from the movement's strongholds in south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.