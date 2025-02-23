Open Menu

Big Turnout Expected For Beirut Funeral Of Slain Hezbollah Leader

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Big turnout expected for Beirut funeral of slain Hezbollah leader

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A huge turnout was expected for the funeral Sunday of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, as the Lebanese fighters group looks to put on a show of strength after a bruising war with Israel.

Tens of thousands of mourners from Lebanon and beyond were expected to watch the ceremony, delayed for security reasons after Nasrallah's death in a massive Israeli strike on Hezbollah's south Beirut bastion in September.

The killing of the charismatic leader, who had guided Hezbollah for more than three decades, dealt a heavy blow to the group's morale and its reputation as a fighting force.

In the run-up to the funeral, giant portraits of Nasrallah and of his heir apparent Hashem Safieddine -- killed in another Israeli air strike a week later -- have been plastered on walls and bridges across south Beirut.

One was also hung above a stage erected on the pitch of the Camille Chamoun sports City Stadium on the outskirts of the capital where the funeral for both leaders is to be held.

The stadium has a capacity of around 50,000 but Hezbollah organisers have installed thousands of extra seats on the pitch and many more outside, where mourners will be able to follow the ceremony on a giant screen.

Since Saturday, roads into Beirut have been clogged with carloads of Hezbollah supporters travelling in from the movement's strongholds in south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

9 hours ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

9 hours ago
 Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Batt ..

Dubai Games Day Three: Four teams qualify for Battle of Cities final

9 hours ago
New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targ ..

New polio vaccination campaign begins in Gaza targeting 600,000 children

9 hours ago
 Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE To ..

Tim Merlier sprints to back-to-back wins at UAE Tour 2025

10 hours ago
 Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champion ..

Intriguing ties at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

10 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tom ..

Mohammed bin Rashid to honour Arab Hope Makers tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

12 hours ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World