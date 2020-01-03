UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biggest Bloom: 'world's Largest' Flower Spotted In Indonesia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Biggest bloom: 'world's largest' flower spotted in Indonesia

Indonesian conservationists say they've spotted the biggest specimen ever of what's already been billed as one of the world's largest flowers

Padang, Indonesia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Indonesian conservationists say they've spotted the biggest specimen ever of what's already been billed as one of the world's largest flowers.

The giant Rafflesia tuan-mudae -- a fleshy red flower with white blister-like spots on its enormous petals -- came in at a whopping 111 centimetres (3.6 foot) in diameter.

That's bigger than the previous record of 107 centimetres on a bloom also found in the jungles of West Sumatra several years ago.

"This is the largest Rafflesia tuan-mudae that has ever been documented," said Ade Putra at the Agam Conservation Agency in Sumatra.

The flower's bloom will only last about one week before it will wither and rot, he added.

It was named Rafflesia after British colonialist Sir Stamford Raffles who spotted one in Indonesia in the early 19th Century.

The species grows in several Southeast Asian countries, including the Philippines where a 100 centimetre specimen was recorded.

The parasitic bloom, sometimes referred to as corpse flower, mimics the stench of rotting meat to attract insects.

Sharing that noxious smell is Indonesia's Amorphophallus titanum, a phallus-shaped flower that can reach heights of up to three metres (10 feet).

Related Topics

Century World Stamford Indonesia Philippines Asia

Recent Stories

KP Govt to provide free of cost medical care to Pa ..

4 minutes ago

Pompeo Says US Committed to De-Escalation Followin ..

4 minutes ago

Man kills his sister in Charsadda

4 minutes ago

Iraq Prepared for Any Consequences of US Airstrike ..

8 minutes ago

Two suspects held in Multan

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates shelter home ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.