UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biggest Health Effort 'in History' Needed To Rid World Of Virus: UN Chief

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

Biggest health effort 'in history' needed to rid world of virus: UN chief

Ridding the world of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, will require the biggest public health effort ever seen, the UN's chief said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Ridding the world of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, will require the biggest public health effort ever seen, the UN's chief said Friday.

"We face a global public enemy like no other," Antonio Guterres told a virtual briefing, insisting that "a world free of COVID-19 requires the most massive public health effort in history".

Related Topics

World United Nations Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

21 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

36 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

1 hour ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

2 hours ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.