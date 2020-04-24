Biggest health effort 'in history' needed to rid world of virus: UN chief

Ridding the world of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, will require the biggest public health effort ever seen, the UN's chief said Friday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Ridding the world of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 190,000 people worldwide, will require the biggest public health effort ever seen, the UN's chief said Friday.

"We face a global public enemy like no other," Antonio Guterres told a virtual briefing, insisting that "a world free of COVID-19 requires the most massive public health effort in history".